Felipe Melo’s future is exposed at Palmeiras and Internacional is announced; medallion can sign pre-contract

Seventh in the Brazilian championship of Serie A with 47 points, Internacional comes from a victory against Athletic-PR last Saturday (13), 2-1. The team has been on a streak of two wins, two defeats and only one draw in the last five games, totaling 12 wins in 32 games played. The team from Rio Grande do Sul tries to stay at the top of the table, may be able to qualify for the liberators of the next season.

Internacional intends to hire the steering wheel Felipe Melo for next season. According to information from the Journalist Leonardo Meneghetti, the club’s sports board made a proposal for the player. The expectation is to close the last contract of the medallion’s career, 38 years old, with a two-year contract with the team from Rio Grande do Sul.

The executive director of International, Paulo Bracks, he was in the steering wheel house to tighten the bonds. Despite the financial difficulty experienced by the Colorado team, the search to close the deal makes the club’s sports board make a financial effort. The proposal sent sought to approximate the values ​​received by Felipe Melo at the palm trees, something around of BRL 700 thousand monthly.

The leadership characteristic of steering wheel fits the profile that the team’s board aims for the next season. The international was already interested in the player’s arrival at the beginning of this season, but negotiations ended up not moving forward. The player’s wife is from Rio Grande do Sul and his father-in-law is Colorado, what can to influence in choosing the athlete.