Felipe Neto shocks when he exposes details about his enmity with Zé Felipe and says he is the victim of a misunderstanding

Felipe Neto, it seems, was not at all satisfied with the fact that Joe Felipe have said in Eliana Program who finds him very “sick”.

Through a sequence of videos published in Stories, the YouTuber rebutted the criticism of the countryman and stated that the enmity between them began after a great misunderstanding.

“Oh, Zé ​​Felipe! My partner, I cannot understand why you insist on talking about me. If you think I’m nauseous, take a dramin”, started the content creator, which continued:

“But seriously now: Zé Felipe doesn’t like me because of false news they invented and he believed it. That simple. This is literally what happened. They cut an excerpt from a live of mine and invented that I said that the country people did nothing in the pandemic to help others. Lie!”.

“The country people were the ones who did the most, collected tons of food, raised funds. I would never criticize the sertanejo scene for that. Zé Felipe believed and ended up recording Stories, cursing, sending me to undesirable places and I didn’t even respond because it’s so much of a lie about me”, he said.

The famous finished off the outburst saying that he is available to settle the points with Virgínia Fonseca’s husband, if that is a wish he wishes.

“I already sent you by direct that you believed in a lying stop and here is the invitation for you to meet me. You will find that I am not the person you were convinced I am. Anything, I’m here. A hug, my brother”, ended.

It is worth recapitulating that the beginning of the fight between the two took place in April of this year. On the occasion, Felipe Neto criticized the sertaneja class due to the silence in face of the governmental negligence that Brazil has been facing.

Zé Felipe, in turn, could not stand to remain silent. In his social networks, the country singer released the verb and detonated the youtuber.

Watch: