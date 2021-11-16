Fernanda Gentil loses to Band, SBT and Record this Sunday

The program Zig Zag Arena has just secured his place in the hall of the biggest failures ever exhibited by Globo. On the afternoon of this Sunday (14), the attraction presented by Fernanda Gentil was extremely ugly in the audience of the Rio de Janeiro channel and came to rank fourth in the ranking of open TV in Greater São Paulo.

According to preliminary data released on Twitter, the plim-plim Sunday scored an average of 6.8 points today – its negative record so far -, with a peak of 10.6 and share 15%. It was, therefore, in third place in its complete average, behind the leader Band (7.3) – which exhibited the São Paulo Grand Prix in Formula 1 – and SBT (6.9) and ahead of Record TV (5 .6).

Advertising Unable to load ad

According to information from journalist Gabriel Vaquer, in his column on the TV News portal, the Zig Zag Arena it even dropped to fourth place at 3:07 pm, just before the end of its first block. That’s when he scored 6.1 points, at a time when SBT was the leader with its Nice Sunday (7.5), the Band’s sports broadcast was 7 and Record TV still aired the Greater Cine (6,2).

Globo has not been ranked fourth among open audiences since 2009, when the series Standard, starring Denise Fraga as a secretary, lost at the same time to the Silvio Santos Program (SBT), the extinct Gugu program (Record TV) and even the humorous Panic on TV (TV network!).

It is worth remembering that all numbers relating to today’s date are mere previews. This means that they may suffer some variation, up or down, in the consolidated averages, which will only be released on Tuesday (16).