FIA says it has no Red Bul camera in Hamilton and Verstappen incident

F1 IN SÃO PAULO: ALL ABOUT THE RACE IN INTERLAGOS | Briefing

On lap 48 of the São Paulo GP, disputed last Sunday (14), Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen fought firmly for the first position, at that time occupied by the Dutchman, and ended up off the track at the time of Descent do Lago in Interlagos. The Englishman caught up with his rival in the middle of the Opposite Straight and even managed to put his car ahead, but the Red Bull driver made a tough game and spread it out, making both of them need to return to the track. After the race, FIA (International Federation of Motorsport) F1 race director Michael Masi spoke about the investigation of the incident.

The official claimed that the onboard front camera of Verstappen’s car, which would show the Dutchman’s steering wheel, is not in the possession of the FIA. “It hasn’t been obtained yet,” confirmed Masi. “But it was requested. The broadcast cameras are basically all we have access to during the week,” he revealed.

▶️ Subscribe to the two GRAND PRIZE YouTube channels: GP | GP2

Moment when Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton escape from the track in dispute for the tip in São Paulo (Video: Reproduction)

The angle showing the steering wheel of Verstappen’s car is important because it could indicate what the Dutchman’s action was at the time of the contest — whether Max needed to spread out around the corner or if he intentionally turned the steering wheel to the right, touching Hamilton. The director confirmed that the evidence could be decisive for the investigation.

“It certainly could,” he said. “Potentially, absolutely. But no, we didn’t have access to it. It’s obviously been downloaded, and once we do, and once the commercial rights holders provide it to us, we’ll look. The front camera, the 360° camera, all camera angles that we didn’t get live will be downloaded and we’ll analyze them after the race,” said Masi.

Shortly after the tense moment between the drivers, the race direction indicated the investigation of the incident, and Red Bull took action. Through sporting director Jonathan Wheatley, the Austrian team made a point of reminding Masi of the motto of “letting them run”, something repeated by the manager in the interview.

Lewis Hamilton ended up managing to pass a few come back later and won the São Paulo GP (Photo: Mercedes)

Check out the Grand Prix channel on YouTube! Click here.

Follow the Grand Prix on twitter and on Instagram!

“You judge the incident on its merits and give an overview of it. And let’s not forget, we have the principle of “letting them run”, and looking at the big picture, from every angle we had available, that was the mentality we adopted,” he said.

Finally, Masi revealed that he considered giving Verstappen a warning for the incident due to his “unsportsmanlike conduct,” but changed his mind. A few laps later, the Dutchman ended up getting the warning for swinging in front of Hamilton at high speed.

“It certainly came to mind, but then I looked a few more times and I didn’t think it was a clear black and white flag for Max, to be honest,” he finished.

Lewis Hamilton and the Brazilian flag (Video: Reproduction/F1 TV)

Access the Spanish and Portuguese-PT versions of the BIG PRIZE, in addition to the partners Nosso Palestra and Teleguiado.