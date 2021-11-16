Fifteen dead and 41 more hospitalized in the last 24 hours

In 24 hours, 1483 new cases of covid-19 were confirmed in Portugal, indicates the epidemiological bulletin of the Directorate-General for Health (DGS).

There are 15 more deaths due to infection by SARS-CoV-2, according to the report released this Sunday. This number exceeds, almost double, those that have been registered in the last week. And since August 26, not so many people died from the disease.

There are now 465 people admitted to Portuguese hospitals (41 more than the day before) due to the disease. Of this total, 75 are in intensive care (six more than the day before).

The number of new active cases reaches 1006, with 462 more people recovered from the disease and 387 more cases under surveillance.

It is in the central region that the highest number of deaths are registered, seven, although the number of new cases is not the highest (329). The northern region also had four deaths and 388 new cases. Lisbon and Vale do Tejo register the highest number of new infections, with 498 and two deaths, the same number that was registered in the Algarve, although with only 145 new cases of covid-19. The Alentejo has 46 more new cases, the autonomous region of the Azores 15 more and Madeira more than 62. None of these regions have had any deaths in the last 24 hours.

Germany hits new peak of infections

This Sunday, Germany reached a new peak in the number of infections by the new coronavirus with 33,489 positive cases in the last 24 hours, surpassing the 5 million confirmed cases since the beginning of the pandemic, reports the EFE.

According to the Spanish news agency, which quotes the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), 55 people died of covid-19 in the last 24 hours, bringing the number of deaths from infection with SARS-CoV-2 to 97,672.

Concern about a new wave is worrying authorities and there are already policymakers who admit that the fourth wave “will cause more deaths than ever” happened during the course of the pandemic.

Chancellor Angela Merkel called Saturday for a “national effort” to fight the pandemic, urging the vaccination of those who have not yet been vaccinated, at a time when Germany has a rate of citizens with total vaccination of only 67.5%.