Fights with their brother by inheritance, Gugu’s daughters do Christmas rehearsal with only their mother

Broken family. Gugu Liberato’s twins, Marina and Sofia, got into the Christmas mood and did a rehearsal with their mother, Rose Miriam, in a park in Miami, USA.

The two showed behind the scenes on social media. What is striking is that the brother does not appear “in the family” at the moment. For those who don’t know, they are fighting with João Augusto because of his father’s inheritance.

The disagreement between the three heirs of Gugu, who died in November 2019, occurred after the 17-year-old twins spoke out against João, 20, and their aunt, Aparecida Liberato, and were in favor of their mother in the process of recognition of stable union with the father.

John and the sisters are on the sidelines in this dispute. While the twins defend the mother’s right to share in the inheritance of Gugu, who died in November 2019, the eldest son joins forces with his aunt, Aparecida Liberato, named inventor of Gugu’s fortune.

Last week, Gugu’s oldest son celebrated his 20th birthday with his mother and girlfriend in Miami, USA. The sisters did not participate in the celebration.

Recently, they filed a lawsuit asking for child support in the amount of R$20,000 (R$102.8 thousand), but the court denied it.

Brigades with the brother, daughters of Gugu Liberato do Christmas rehearsal with their mother Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

Gugu Liberato’s daughters celebrate their mother’s birthday Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

In July, João claimed, in a note, that the twins were being manipulated in their father’s inventory, and said that the 17-year-old sisters’ emancipation was “doubtful”.

The defense of Marina and Sofia, which is the same as that of Rose Miriam, in turn, countered that the “manipulation” occurred on the side that João defends and highlighted the “lack of maturity of the 19-year-old boy”.

Gugu Liberato’s son and sister cut off ties in the struggle for inheritance

The situation got even worse this Wednesday, when a video of a statement Sofia and Marina gave to the court was released in the press. In the images, the two complain about Aparecida Liberato’s posture and complain that her aunt did not give her permission to buy a Porsche luxury car, which costs around R$ 500 thousand.

Defense of Gugu Liberato’s widow counters son: ‘It’s not the sisters and the mother who are manipulated’

Gugu Liberato’s son says sisters are being manipulated in his father’s inventory

In the video, the twins also defend their mother, Rose Miriam, in the process, who fights for recognition of their stable relationship with the presenter. She complained about the amounts that have been passed on to them monthly, they even asked for a raise, considering the amount received by her older brother and grandmother.

“I asked her (the aunt, Aparecida Liberato) for a raise of two thousand dollars and she was already saying that it was absurd to earn two thousand, since it’s not even close to what we have. Not even close to what she takes per month to pay our bills”.

They also ask for an audit to understand how the process is and the values ​​moved from the beginning.