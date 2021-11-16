Financial market sees inflation of 9.77% in 2021, the 32nd consecutive rise in projections

SAO PAULO – The financial market raised, for the 32nd week, its estimates for inflation this year, this time from 9.33% to 9.77%. Expectations for 2022 also worsened, from 4.63% to an increase of 4.79%, in the 17th consecutive increase. The data are in the Focus report, released by the Central Bank (BC) this Tuesday morning (16).

This Tuesday, Roberto Campos Neto, president of the Central Bank, acknowledged that inflation accelerated and had a quantitative and qualitative worsening in all aspects and, therefore, highlighted that the BC’s work is difficult.

“It is important to be realistic and understand how widespread inflation is and the BC’s work will be difficult”, he said, during a panel at the IX Legal Forum in Lisbon, in the Portuguese capital, organized by the University of Lisbon, Brazilian Institute of Education, Development and Research (IDP) and Fundação Getulio Vargas (FGV).

The higher inflation scenario has pressured the monetary authority to raise interest rates more quickly. The expectation, according to economists consulted by the BC, is that the Selic will end the year at 9.25% and the next, at 11% per year, without changes in relation to the previous survey. This implies a new increase of 1.5 percentage points in the basic interest rate at the next meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom), in December, the last of the year.

Regarding the performance of the Brazilian economy, there was a worsening in expectations for the growth of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in 2021, from 4.93% to 4.88%, and for 2022, growth from 1.00% to 0. 93%.

Finally, in the exchange rate, estimates of the dollar traded at R$ 5.50 in December this year were maintained, remaining at this level until the end of 2022.

Today, investors pass on data from the Central Bank’s Economic Activity Index (IBC-Br), considered a preview of September’s GDP. During the period, the indicator had a drop of 0.27% compared to August, according to seasonally adjusted data.

The projection according to research Refinitive was a drop of 0.30% in the monthly comparison, compared to previous data showing a decrease of 0.15%.

