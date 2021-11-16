Find out how much Fernanda Montenegro and Gilberto Gil will earn at ABL

Douglas Lima – Special for Uai

posted on 11/15/2021 20:42 / updated on 11/15/2021 20:45



(credit: Reproduction/Instagram)

Fernanda Montenegro and Gilberto Gil are the newest immortals of the ABL (Brazilian Academy of Letters). The actress and singer-songwriter will be sworn in on chairs 17 and 20, respectively, in March 2022, and will receive a fixed salary and weekly fees for participating in events.

According to information from the UOL TAB portal, if they attend the Academy’s commitments, Fernanda and Gilberto’s earnings can exceed R$ 10 thousand per month.

It is worth noting that ABL members meet twice a week. However, due to the covid-19 pandemic, the meetings were suspended.

Each immortal receives, as salary, R$3,000 per month and a few more “caches” for weekly attendance. Whoever goes to tea on Tuesdays earns R$800. Attendance at the Thursday meeting guarantees another R$1,000. Thus, a member who participates in all meetings — in a month with four Tuesdays and Thursdays — can exceed R$ 10 thousand a month.

In addition to the meetings, members participate in debates and lectures on various artistic and literary topics.

The Montenegro and Gil elections were the first after the resumption of in-person activities.

There are still three more names to be chosen until the end of this year to close the total number of immortals in the ABL.