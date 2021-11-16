find out how the app works and what services are offered

In the world of technology, everything is moving towards digital transformation and the connection between the data of each citizen. The largest state-funded public health system among countries with more than 200 million inhabitants could not be left out. Thus, the Unified Health System – SUS developed the Connect SUS.

It is an application that gathers information from patients and has been an important public health tool in which it combines technology with medical care and health care in the country.

Through the Connect SUS app, it is possible to gather patient data such as care received, hospitalizations, medication consultations, exams performed, schedule appointments through the public network and also issue the National Digital Vaccination Card.

The application is easy to use and accessible to all Brazilian citizens, and can be downloaded for free in versions for Android and iOS. Learn how to download and use the app in a step by step we have prepared for you.

1st step

In your app store, look for the “Connect SUS” app and click download. Once you have downloaded it, click on the “Open” option.

2nd step

Afterwards, it will open a page with tutorials on how to use it. It is important to read carefully for further instructions. After you have finished reading the tutorial, click “Next” and you will be redirected to a page with a series of service options, such as:

Validate QR Code;

Vaccines Booklet;

Health Network;

Blood Donations;

Transplant;

Healthy Weight;

News;

Talk to Connect SUS;

Terms of Use.

3rd step

At the bottom of the page, you will have the option to login through the Gov.br account. This login is used in virtually all federal government services. It is possible to log in through your account through an accredited bank, digital certificate in the cloud or through an accredited bank.

After logging in, all services will be available to citizens.