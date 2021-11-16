Find out which Hogwarts house you most identify with

Production completed 20 years in 2021

20 years ago, the film Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, the first of a successful franchise formed by eight features, came to world cinemas, as the last part was divided into two, and NaTelinha could not fail to celebrate the date.

The plot is based on the homonymous book by writer JK Rowling and the story tells the saga of the shy Harry Potter, an orphan of just 11 years old who occupies a small room, under a staircase, in his uncle’s house.

Suddenly, he sees his life change when he receives a letter to enter Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, where he discovers he is a famous little wizard for having survived the attack of Lord Voldemort (Ralph Fiennes).

Known as the one not to name, the villain is considered the worst and most feared of all wizards and responsible for killing Potter’s parents. As a reminder of that fateful day, the boy wears a lightning-shaped scar on his forehead.

At Hogwarts, Harry meets his two best friends, the bumbling Ron (Rupert Grint) and the smart Hermione (Emma Watson), with whom he lives the most incredible and dangerous adventures of his life in search of knowing more about their history.

If you went to Hogwarts, which house would you go to?

Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone was introduced to the world in 1997, but the film based on the tale was only released in the United States on November 16, 2001 and here in Brazil on the 23rd of the same month and year.

Considered by most critics as a classic for children and young people, the film would soon become a worldwide fever, increasing the popularity of the author of the work, writer J. K Rowling, and the sales of the books that would soon become bestsellers.

There are 7 in total: Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (1997), Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (1998), Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (1999), Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2000), Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2003), Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2005) and Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows (2007).

The plot is set most of the time at Hogwarts Castle, home of the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, founded over a thousand years ago in Scotland by the four most powerful wizards in history: Godric Gryffindor, Helga Hufflepuff, Rowena Ravenclaw and Salazar Slytherin.

Their personalities, and the criteria for admission to teaching, gave rise to four houses to house students who bear their surnames. The decision on which house each student will represent is at the discretion of a Sorting Hat, a kind of magical artifact capable of reading each individual’s ambition.

Gryffindor, Hufflepuff, Ravenclaw or Slytherin, no?! Answer the quiz questions and find out which house you would go to if you had the opportunity to join the most sought-after School of Witchcraft and Wizardry in cinema.