Fire hits public transport garage and burns more than 35 buses in Londrina; VIDEOS and PHOTOS | North and Northwest

A fire of great proportions reached the bus garage of Transportes Coletivos Grande Londrina (TCGL), in northern Paraná, this Monday afternoon (15), according to the company. Watch the video above.
TCGL said there were no injuries at the scene and that more than 35 buses were burned. See the photos below.
The cause of the fire is being investigated, according to the company, but the suspicion is that it is a criminal.
According to TCGL, the service will spare no efforts to serve all public transport lines on Tuesday (16).
Fire hits bus garage in Londrina
According to the Fire Department, the call for the occurrence was registered at 5:50 pm, with the start of the fire in two buses.
According to residents, it was possible to hear the noise of explosions in the garage, where dozens of buses are parked.
Black smoke was seen from various points of the city. After more than an hour of firefighting work, it began to subside.
The Fire Department operated at the site with at least five trucks.
Outside, the team cooled the wall so that the fire would not leave the space where the vehicles were stored.
Fire hit the TCGL garage this Monday (15) in Londrina — Photo: Patrícia Pivet/RPC
Smoke is seen from various points of the city, Londrina — Photo: Danieli Souza/RPC
Black smoke is seen from various points of Londrina — Photo: Angela Ota/RPC
Smoke took part of the sky of Londrina, this Monday (15) — Photo: Mônica Dau/RPC