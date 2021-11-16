Flamengo celebrates 126 years with tribute to champions of 81 and affection on the internet | Flamengo

Flamengo celebrated its 126th anniversary, this Monday, with openings in Gávea and many messages on social networks. The programming at the headquarters started early, with the raising of the flag by President Rodolfo Landim, and its most important moment was the release of busts of two more world champions: Raul Plassmann and Mozer.

1 of 3 Raul Plassmann with bust at Gávea headquarters — Photo: Reproduction Raul Plassmann with bust at Gávea headquarters — Photo: Reproduction

The tributes are at the main entrance to the headquarters, in front of the Flamengo store, where busts of other historical members of the 1981 team were already there: Leandro, Andrade, Adílio and Nunes. There is also a life-size statue of Zico commemorating one of his more than 500 goals in the red-black shirt (Júnior is another idol with a bust, but this one located in the Vulture’s Nest).

The program in Gávea also included a mass in the chapel of São Judas Tadeu, meetings with members of embassies and consulates and the inauguration of new spaces, such as new tennis facilities. With less than a month to go before the presidential elections, most of the actions were followed by voters wearing a purple shirt, the same as the ticket on which Landim is seeking reelection.

2 of 3 Mozer kisses his own bust, inaugurated in Gávea — Photo: Reproduction Mozer kisses his own bust, inaugurated in Gávea — Photo: Reproduction

On social networks, Flamengo received the affection of clubs, entities and personalities. From Germany came congratulations from Bayern Munich, Wolfsburg and Eintracht Frankfurt. Among athletes with a history at the club, Rebeca Andrade posted a message, as did Petkovic, Romário, among others. In addition to Conmebol, which made reference to the Libertadores finalist.