Flamengo decides on Arrascaeta on the eve of Libertadores final

Low at Flamengo in recent weeks due to an injury, midfielder De Arrascaeta will once again be embezzled with the red-black shirt in the duel against Corinthians this Wednesday (17), at Maracanã, for the Brasileirão. However, the supporter of the team from Gávea is very close to seeing the Uruguayan again in action. According to the “ge”, the player went through evaluations this Monday (15), and it was decided that he will return in Porto Alegre, either by Inter or Grêmio.

Fla’s intention was for Arrascaeta to be available to play for at least a few minutes of the match against Timon. However, after performing tests at the Vulture’s Nest, it was decided that it would be better to adopt caution in the context of recovery from his right thigh injury.

Along with the assessment, Arrascaeta started the transition process. Faced with the scenario, Flamengo classified it as foolhardy to use the midfielder straight away.

Being in the vice-leadership of Brasileirão, Flamengo appears with 60 points, eight less in relation to the leader Atlético-MG. Before facing Palmeiras in the grand final of the Libertadores, the red-black carioca will have three commitments: Timão and the duo Gre-Nal, in the south of the country.

