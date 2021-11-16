Flamengo loses another starter for the season’s streak

Credit: Disclosure/Flemish

Not everything was flowery in Flamengo’s 4-0 rout over São Paulo, on Sunday, for the Campeonato Brasileiro. For the sequence of the next games, Renato Gaúcho lost another important player to the medical department.

Exams carried out on Monday detected an edema in Rodrigo Caio’s left calf. The defender suffered a trauma at the site in the first half and had to be replaced. Recovery time was not entered.

Due to the direct trauma to the left calf suffered in the last game, the athlete Rodrigo Caio underwent an examination, which found edema in the area. #CRF — Flemish (@Flemish) November 15, 2021

However, his presence is practically ruled out for the match against Corinthians, scheduled for next Wednesday, at 21:30 (GMT) at the Maracanã stadium, in Rio de Janeiro. With an eye on the final at Libertadores da América, on the 27th, the tendency is for Rodrigo Caio to stay away for a few days to be 100% by then. On the other hand, the good news is up to David Luiz. He was substituted at half-time after suffering a strong challenge from Calleri in his right ankle. Your frame has already improved. With the victory at the end of the week, Flamengo jumped to the second position with 60 points, being eight away from Atlético-MG. Arrascaeta, in turn, will need another soak period. According to ge.com, it was defined that it will be necessary to maintain caution in the process of recovery from a grade two injury on the right thigh.

READ TOO: