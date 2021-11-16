Flamengo plans tribute to three club idols – Flamengo

In 2022, Tita, Marinho and Lico will be immortalized with busts in Gávea

This Monday (15), Flamengo completes 126 years of its foundation and, in the midst of that, Gávea woke up with some events in honor of the anniversary. One of the celebrations was the inauguration of the busts of Raul Plassmann and Mozer, great names in the Rubro-Negro idol gallery. In addition, the Nation received another gift: I learned that another three will be honored in 2022.

During the event, Sandro Rilho, employee of Flamengo, celebrated the tribute to Raul and Mozer and took the opportunity to announce that in 2022 other athletes will be awarded the bust in Gávea. This time, Tita, Marinho and Lico will join the other red and black idols.

— Over the years, we’ve done countless events honoring our idols. They are always alive in our memory (…) Last Sunday (14), we played the game to raise the bust of Raul and Mozer. Next year, in 2022, we’re going to do Tita, Marinho and Lico’s one, to finish this bust project.

The best offers for Flamengo products: enjoy discounts and gifts!

It is worth noting that, in addition to Raul and Mozer, Leandro, Adílio, Nunes and Zico are honored by the club’s headquarters. All were part of the historic 1981 team, which won the first Libertadores do Flamengo, as well as the only Rubro-Negro World title.