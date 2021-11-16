Flamengo stops Arrascaeta’s return as a precaution and trusts to have Rodrigo Caio well for the final | Flamengo

Embezzlement against Corinthians to reinforce against Palmeiras. That’s how Flamengo sees the situations of Arrascaeta and Rodrigo Caio with 12 days to go before the Libertadores final, on the 27th, in Montevideo. The pair went through evaluations this Monday to update the planning that defined that the midfielder’s return will only be in Porto Alegre, against Inter or Grêmio, and the defender will only play in Uruguay again.

Exam showed edema in Rodrigo Caio's calf

The initial desire was that Arrascaeta would be available to play at least a few minutes on Wednesday against Corinthians, at Maracanã. After testing this Monday, at the Vulture’s Nest, in turn, it was decided that it would be necessary to maintain caution in the process of recovery from a grade two injury on the right thigh.

After just over a week training in the counter shift (at a different time from the rest of the group) for intensive physical therapy and physical activities, Arrasca started the transition process this Monday and it was decided that it would be foolhardy to return on Wednesday. With that, the technical committee will define how to use it gradually against Inter, Saturday, and Grêmio, on Tuesday, the 23rd.

Arrascaeta, from Flamengo, in an official photo of the Libertadores final

Rodrigo Caio’s situation is defined: he will only return to play in the Libertadores final. The perception at Flamengo is that the result of the exam carried out on Monday in the left calf was positive. The edema was generated by a blow and there is no muscle strain. In this way, the defender will undergo intensive treatment with optimism that he is able to face Palmeiras.

The pair are still in the department along with Pedro, who is recovering from an arthroscopy on his knee, but will also be tested in the games in Porto Alegre. On the other hand, the expectation is that Diego Alves and Filipe Luís will start against Corinthians, as well as David Luiz, who does not worry after suffering a blow to the shin in Calleri’s expulsion bid.

With 60 points in 31 games, Flamengo is second in the Brasileirão, behind Atlético-MG, which has 68. The duel with Corinthians is scheduled for 21:30 (GMT) on Wednesday, for the 33rd round.