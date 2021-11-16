Flight with ex-BBB Camilla de Lucas suffers technical failure

A fright came over Camilla de Lucas on Sunday, November 14th. the ex-BBB21 was on a flight going from São Paulo to Rio de Janeiro, when she had a technical failure and had to pose before her time.

“Feeling sick, shaking me. I’m calmer… I was coming from São Paulo to Rio, I was scared on the plane. I always say that I’m very scared of flying… Upstairs, while we were on the flight, the flight attendants informed us that we were no longer going to get off at Santos Dumont, we would have to get off at Galeão because the aircraft had a technical problem. While we’re up there, they just say it’s a technical problem and we don’t really know what happens. Thank God, everything worked out. But I’m really nervous,” she said in a video.

Camilla also revealed that passengers were distressed, wanting to know what was going on:

“The world was coming to an end, people were calling the commissioners all the time to try to find out what was going on. Meanwhile, my fiance (Mateus Ricardo) was playing on his cell phone as if nothing had happened. All my hand trembling, pulling his arm, grabbing his hand desperately and he there. I looked at him and said: ‘Matthew, do you understand what’s happening?’”, he added.

Read+: Camilla De Lucas reveals: ‘I wore makeup to hide my beauty’

MARRIAGE PROPOSAL

After two years of dating the musician Matthew Ricardo, Camilla de Lucas announces that he is going to get married. This Sunday night, October 17th, she posted on Instagram how her reaction was to her boyfriend’s request. The two have been together for over two years and she has already publicly stated that she would like to make the union official and take the next step.

Within “BBB21”, the blogger has already stated that she would like to change her commitment alliance for a more important one. And this time, it even arrived as a publipost. The influencer’s jewelry is signed by Vivara jewelry. Commenting on the request, she said that she is ready to start living life together with Matheus.

“Well, guys, OUT OF NO HALF the request came. I’M GOING HOMEAAAAAR! Ready to share my life with you until the end of time! Vivara, thank you for being part of this!” he declared.

Read+: Camilla De Lucas appears with an unexpected look

MAIN NEWS

‘Round 6’ director talks about safety on set after Alex Baldwin’s tragedy

Tadeu Schmidt says goodbye to ‘Fantástico’ and bursts into tears

Manu Gavassi wins EMA for best Brazilian artist

Adele Talks About Drinking Excess and Divorce: ‘I Wasn’t Happy’

Marília Mendonça writes a declaration of love and Murilo Huff just saw it