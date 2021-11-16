Focus, retail and industry in the US, Eurozone GDP and what else you need to know to invest well this week

The week shortened by the Proclamation of the Republic holiday begins with investors keeping an eye on expectations for the Focus Bulletin for inflation, interest, exchange and GDP (Gross Domestic Product) and also in the IBC-Br (Index of Economic Activity of the Central Bank), which will indicate how economic activity behaved in September.

The market already has good clues to what has been happening: the release of surveys on industry, trade and services by the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics) showed a drop in the month before last, and all came worse than expected by analysts.

Signs of a further weakening of the economy should lead to a wave of downward revisions to GDP, while expectations are for even higher inflation this year – last week, the IPCA (Broad Consumer Price Index) ) showed new acceleration in October, and many people already see the indicator in double digits in December.

This Tuesday, the 16th, previews of inflation for November in Brazil will be released, which will help the market to determine whether the escalation in price variation continues. Abroad, investors follow retail sales and industrial production in the United States, and the preview of the GDP (Gross Domestic Product) of the Eurozone in the third quarter. It is still the last day of the battery of balance sheets for the third quarter, with results from Gafisa, Espaço Laser, Meliuz, Mosaico and Anima.

Check out the full schedule for today and the week below.

Eurozone GDP preview

At 7:00 am, the Euro Zone informs the preview of the commercial bloc’s GDP for the third quarter.

Preview of November inflation in Brazil

At 8 am, the FGV (Fundação Getúlio Vargas) releases two inflation indicators for this early month: the IPC-S (Weekly Consumer Price Index) through November 15 and the IGP-10 (General Price Index).

Focus Bulletin

At 8:25 am, the Central Bank releases the Focus Bulletin, with analysts’ projections for inflation, interest, GDP and exchange rates.

IBC-Br

At 9 am, the Central Bank releases the IBC-Br (Economic Activity Index) for September, an indicator that tries to anticipate the behavior of the monthly GDP.

US retail sales

At 10:30 am, the US Bureau of the Census reports US retail sales for October.

US industrial production

At 11:15 am, the industrial production figures for October in the United States are released.

Fed Speeches

At 2:00 pm, Tom Barkin, from the Richmond Fed, and at 5:30 pm, Mary Daly, from the San Francisco Fed.

Swings to keep an eye on

Before the market opens, the agenda reserves Anima’s numbers (ANIM3) for the third quarter. Meanwhile, after closing, the results of Gafisa (GFSA3), Espaço Laser (ESPA3), Meliuz (CASH3) and Mosaico (MOSI3) will be released.

Inflation in the Eurozone

At 7:00 am, the Euro Zone informs the Consumer Price Index (CPI) of the trade bloc in October.

oil stocks

At 12:30 pm, the DOE (US Department of Energy) reports updated crude oil inventories.

Fed Speeches

At 2:40 pm, Mary Daly of the San Francisco Fed speaks. At 6:05 pm, it is the turn of Charles Evans, of the Chicago Fed, and at 6:10 pm, Raphael Bostic, of the Atlanta Fed.

Inflation

At 5 am, Fipe informs the CPI (Consumer Price Index) for the second week of November. At 8 am, it is FGV’s turn to release the second preview of the month of the IGP-M (General Market Price Index).

Fed Speeches

At 10 am, Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic speaks. At 4 pm it is Charles Evans of the Chicago Fed and at 5:30 pm Mary Daly of the San Francisco Fed.

Leading indicators in US

At 12:00, the United States releases the Leading Indicators for October, a measure of expectations for the performance of the US economy for the coming months.

GDP monitor

At 8 am, FGV releases the GDP monitor for September. The indicator monthly estimates the Brazilian economic activity in volume, based on the same methodology as the IBGE national accounts.