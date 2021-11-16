Foods for healthy aging? See top 5 led by proteins

1- Protein sources
One of the biggest problems for the elderly is sarcopenia, loss of muscle mass, which does not depend only on physical exercise, and which affects more than 50% of the population over 60 years of age. The disease is related to the lack of protein, which is why eating meat and eggs is so important: “We end up consuming very little protein, especially women, so we end up needing to supplement many times.”
2- Foods rich in water
They are especially important for the elderly. “When we get older, we lose the thirst reflex, which evolves into hypodipsia, which is no longer feeling the urge to drink water.” This makes the elderly person dehydrated, tired, dizzy, with low blood pressure, functioning kidney damage and urinary tract infection, so the tip is clear: eat foods with lots of fluids, such as watermelon.
3- Foods rich in calcium and magnesium
For anyone’s bone health it is important to consume calcium from childhood. “Everyone needs 4 servings a day, which is equivalent to 1 large glass of milk, 1 and a half slice of cheese, cut thick, a pot of yogurt and general food”, he advises.
Magnesium is equally important, but 40% of the population does not consume the recommended amount, especially the elderly, who, to make matters worse, still do not absorb the substance as well. In food, invest in flaxseed, chia, chestnuts, almonds, pumpkin seeds and sesame.
4- Antioxidants
With the natural aging of the cup, cells begin to release substances called free radicals, highly unstable and reactive electrons, which can cause degenerative diseases. What fights the problem are anti-oxidizing foods, such as nuts, berries, eggplant, carrots, apples, watercress and tomatoes. “There must be at least five colors of food on the plate”, recommends the specialist.
5- Foods with omega 3
Good fat, omega 3 is found in sardines, tuna, salmon, flaxseed, chia, seeds and nuts. “It is very important and a potent anti-inflammatory. In addition, it works by reducing the body’s bad fat plaques, which give rise to atherosclerosis. Therefore, there is so much talk about omega 3 as a medicine for heart health, as it prevents heart attacks and strokes.”