For the first time, the ultra-right arrives at the Argentine Congress driven by an admirer of Trump and Bolsonaro

BUENOS AIRES — Sunday’s elections to partially renew the Argentine Congress brought the ultra-right to the national legislature for the first time. The Avança Liberdade party, led by economist Javier Milei, will have five of the 257 seats in the Chamber of Deputies due to votes won in the capital and in the province of Buenos Aires.

Led by Milei, who will be a first-time deputy, Avança Liberdade won 17% of the vote in the capital — four percentage points more than in the September primaries — making it the third electoral force in the region. In the province of Buenos Aires, the party obtained 7.5% of the votes, more than the 5.1% obtained in the primaries, driven by deputy José Luis Espert.

"Free souls, heroic lions, thank you for so many roars," said Milei, an admirer of Donald Trump and President Jair Bolsonaro who advocates releasing gun ownership, repealing the legalization of abortion, and "dying up" the Central Bank.





With a Chamber without an absolute majority, the party’s five seats — two for the capital and three for the province of Buenos Aires — could be the balance sheet in negotiations for new laws. Still, Milei has promised his followers that he will reject President Alberto Fernández’s offer for dialogue, while also criticizing the capital’s mayor, Horacio Rodríguez Lareta, of the center-right Together for Change coalition.

The two are some of the favorite targets for insults from Milei’s followers, mostly men under 30. “Long live freedom, dammit,” they shouted after the election results in Luna Park, a traditional arena and venue that was turned into Avança Liberdade headquarters on Sunday.

— It’s time to bury forever those who led us to poverty and backwardness in front of the whole world — said lawyer Victoria Villarruel, elected deputy for Buenos Aires.

Vilarruel, who heads the Center for Legal Studies on Terrorism and its Victims, has repeatedly denied acts of state terrorism during Argentina’s last military dictatorship (1976-1983), and his election worries human rights movements in the country . While speaking, a follower tried to take the stage, causing a security guard to run towards him and threaten to draw a weapon.

Keeping an eye on 2023

Milei does not hide what his goal is: the presidential race of 2023. Today, his Avança Liberdade is only strong in the capital and in the metropolitan region. The plan, however, is to become a national force in the next two years:

— Starting tomorrow, we are going to start covering every corner of Argentina so that by 2023 there will be liberal candidates in every corner of this country — he told supporters, to applause and shouts like “they’re afraid, the caste [política] afraid”.

The economist looks to Casa Rosada, but for the time being, he lacks the structure and territorial penetration of the great Argentine coalitions: the Peronist Frente de Todos and the conservative Juntos pela Transforma, of former president Mauricio Macri. Still, experts say its political strength cannot be downplayed.

In recent months, Milei has proved to be an urban phenomenon not restricted to the upper classes in Buenos Aires, but has also gained support in neighborhoods with growing poverty, such as La Boca and Mataderos. On social media, there are videos in which he appears as a God who faces demons surrounded by angels and, in his crusade against the enemy’s political caste, walks alongside Trump and Bolsonaro.

At each public act or interview he gives on television, the economist makes a kind of show, complete with tears, anger and an inflamed speech against the political system and the State. He often uses expressions such as “awakening lions” in Argentine society and fighting what he claims to be a caste system.

Overconfidence, however, got him into trouble on Sunday. Luna Park, the space the party chose to monitor the election results, was far from its maximum capacity of 5,000 people. In addition to the uncrowded bleachers, there were also significant blank spaces on the track.