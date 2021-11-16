Formation of the ninth Roça promises to be epic and is already moving the headquarters – A Fazenda

If the Fire Trial has already stirred the spirits of the pawn, the formation of the ninth Roça de The Farm 13 has everything to be epic! After fights between old allies and the emergence of new alliances, the cast plans to escape the hot seat and put their friend out of the reality show.

So far, what is known about the countryside?

Gui Araujo is the Farmer of the week. Dynho won the Trial of Fire. With the Power of the Red Flame in hand, the pawn will be able to choose which farmer cannot be banned from playing for the Hat. Dayane, Marina, MC Gui and Solange are in Baia and cannot be voted on. In last Sunday’s game of contention (14), Dynho also guaranteed an immunity in Resta One while Aline will have her vote worth two pesos.

Farmer’s Indication

Some names were mentioned by pedestrians as indications of Gui Araujo: Aline, Rico and Valentina are seen as possibilities. However, the Farmer has yet to reveal his decision. “Everyone is desperate to know who I’m going with,” the manager told MC Gui. The singer agreed: “Nobody has any idea.”

“The people think so much about the same thing that they don’t even create possibilities. They just stay in the same square of thought”, concluded the Farmer.

new alliances

After the break in the friendship between Dayane and Rico, the pair looked for other allies at the headquarters. The model got even closer to MC Gui and Valentina and began to draw plans about Roça with Dynho and Gui Araujo. Pedestrians analyzed strategies to put the comedian on the hot seat.

However, the one who didn’t like the new friendship at all was Solange. Before the Fire Test, on Sunday (14), Dayane and Valentina went to talk to the writer so that – in case she had to choose someone to dispute the Lampião do Poder – she could nominate Dynho.

The model said that the goal was to put Valentina in Baia so that she would not receive votes from headquarters. Solange understood that, if that happened, she would go to Roça by voting and was very angry. She also questioned the people about her alliance with Dynho and Gui Araujo, her former rivals on the reality show, and said they were cheating on her. The situation ended in a fight like that between the people and Solange walked away from her colleagues.

Earlier, Dayane and Valentina also talked to Aline and demanded that the player position himself in the game and move away from Rico. The actress, in turn, denied the request and said that she would play alone from that moment on.

Meanwhile, Rico approached Bil and Marina. The pawn, who moved away from his old friendships, ended up receiving the comfort of the pair, who also don’t get along with Dayane.

In the tree house, the trio analyzed the possibilities for voting. Bil said that if the Farmer named Rico, headquarters wouldn’t know what to do. “It’s very easy to vote only for Rico and Solange. It’s comfortable,” fired the pawn.

After arguing again with Rico in the last second (15), Valentina revealed to Aline that she wants to face the comedian in Roça. The actress then asked the girl to use her double vote against her.

Will Aline accept the request? Who will be the roceiros of the week? Don’t miss the formation of the ninth Roça of the reality show on this Tuesday (16) live.

