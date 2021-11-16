Former president of Flamengo dies victim of Covid-19

Credit: Reproduction

Responsible for presiding over Flamengo on two occasions, Gilberto Cardoso Filho died this Monday (15th), aged 82, a victim of complications from Covid-19. Hospitalized a few days ago, Gilbertinho, as he was popularly known, had been fighting a battle against the virus, but ended up not resisting.

The former president presided over Flamengo between 1989 and 1990, with the rubro-negro team becoming champion of the Copa do Brasil, and later returned to the top executive position in 2002, this time exercising the function on an interim basis. In this second passage, Gilbertinho was responsible for the transition from the impeachment of then president Edmundo to the election that placed Hélio Ferraz as president.

Through his profiles on social networks, the red-black from Rio de Janeiro lamented the death of Gilbertinho, which happened precisely on the day the club completes 126 years of life.

Clube de Regatas do Flamengo deeply regrets the death of former president Gilberto Cardoso Filho. In his career as a sportsman, he was, for 12 years, vice president of several portfolios, in addition to occupying the presidency of the Deliberative Council for five years. pic.twitter.com/A01nXrNlVi – (@Flamengo) November 16, 2021

