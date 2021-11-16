Former President of Flamengo, Gilberto Cardoso Filho dies at the age of 82 at Covid-19 | Flamengo

Son of Gilberto Cardoso, president who made history at the club, Gilberto Cardoso Filho, Gilbertinho as he was known, was president of Flamengo between 1989 and 1990 and, interim, in 2002.

In 2002 he was responsible for the transition from the impeachment of then president Edmundo to the election that placed Hélio Ferraz as president. With him at the head of the club, Flamengo was champion of the Copa do Brasil for the first time in 1990.

On social networks, Flamengo released a tribute to the former president of the club.

“The Clube de Regatas do Flamengo deeply regrets the death of former president Gilberto Cardoso Filho. In his career as a sportsman, he was, for 12 years, vice president of several portfolios, in addition to occupying the presidency of the Deliberative Council for five years.”

Flamengo’s vice president of football, Marcos Braz, also paid tribute to Gilberto Cardoso Filho.