Former president of Spain says Lula will return to the presidency of Brazil

Former president of the Spanish government, José Luís Rodríguez Zapatero said this Monday (15) that Brazil will have Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in the presidency after the 2022 elections.

“President Lula (…) we can see him happy. We are going to see him president,” said Zapatero to the former president at an event at the European Parliament on Latin America promoted by the European social-democratic caucus.

The former president of the Spanish government (between 2004 and 2011) for the Spanish Socialist Workers Party (PSOE) said he is convinced that “one of the most hopeful reasons for the international political community is to see President Lula at the head of Brazil once again “.

For Zapatero, “Lula is the great master of equality, he is the master of reducing inequalities and, for this reason, men like Lula will be the ones who will write the 21st century, the century of equality.”

“I knew he was innocent, I always knew he was innocent,” said the former head of the Spanish government in relation to the fact that the Supreme Court (STF) has overturned the two convictions of Lava Jato for corruption against the former Brazilian representative.

“(Lula) paid dearly for his commitment to social justice,” added Zapatero, as well as opining that “if he hadn’t been a brave metalworker, he wouldn’t have lifted 30 million (people) out of poverty in his country.”

“If Lula were not brave, he would not be president again. And he will be,” declared Zapatero.

Today, however, Lula once again avoided confirming whether he would run for the 2022 presidential elections and said he would make the decision “in February or March”.