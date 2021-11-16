Former Trump Adviser Steve Bannon Surrenders to FBI – International

Bannon is considered essential by lawmakers participating in the investigation to uncover the background to one of the most serious acts of political violence in recent US history. (photo: WIN MCNAMEE / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP ) Steve Bannon, former Donald Trump political adviser and guru of the American radical right, turned himself in to the FBI this Monday (11/15) to face charges of contempt of Congress over his refusal to cooperate with the investigation of the attack on Capitol Hill. , on January 6, by hundreds of supporters of the former US president.

Bannon was arrested Monday morning and is expected to appear in court later in the afternoon. As of Friday (12/11), he had been indicted on two counts of contempt – one for refusing to appear at a congressional deposition and the other for refusing to provide documents in response to the committee’s subpoena.

The prosecution says that Bannon has not communicated with the committee at all since the time he received the subpoena on Oct. 7, when his lawyer sent a letter seven hours after the deadline.

Bannon, who worked at the White House during the early Trump administration and currently serves as the presenter of the “War Room” podcast, is an ordinary citizen who “refused to give testimony as required by a subpoena,” the prosecution says.

When Bannon refused to appear for his testimony in October, his lawyer said that Trump’s former adviser had been directed by an attorney for the former president, claiming executive privilege not to answer questions.

For lawmakers taking part in the investigation, Bannon is considered essential to uncovering the background to one of the most serious acts of political violence in recent US history. They believe the political strategist has crucial information to understand the backstage of the attack and eventually substantiate the thesis that former President Trump was aware of plans for acts of violence.

Commission deputies recall that, on the eve of the attack, Bannon said that “the gates of hell would be opened” in his podcast. Back on Jan. 6, Trump held a rally about a mile from Congress, where he and his allies repeated false claims that last year’s November election, won by Joe Biden, had been rigged.

At the end of the speech, Trump told his supporters to go to the Capitol to protest the session that would confirm the Democrat’s victory, usually a protocol act. In a matter of hours, the headquarters of the American Legislative was filled with hundreds of trumpists, in an act that left five dead and dozens injured. Today, nearly 700 people respond to intrusion-related lawsuits.

Trump was even the target of a new impeachment trial, but ended up acquitted by the Senate after the end of his term. An attempt to create a bipartisan investigative commission also foundered on Republican opposition – in this scenario, the Chamber set up its own commission, boycotted by allies of the former president, which tries to torpedo the work and calls the investigation a “witch hunt “.

Therefore, he urged all those investigated to refuse to collaborate on the works, as did Bannon, claiming that everyone can benefit from a legal tool called “executive privilege”, which allows senior White House officials not to reveal certain information for reasons of national security. Today, the issue is at the center of a legal battle over the validity of privilege.

In response, deputies approved, first in the committee and then in plenary, the request that Trump’s former adviser be prosecuted for contempt, a crime that can lead to up to a year in prison and payment of a fine. From then on, it fell to the Justice Secretary, Merrick Garland, to decide whether or not to accept the request to open the process, and the answer came on Friday.

“From my first day in office, I have promised Justice Department officials that, together, we will show the American people, in word and deed, that this department follows the rule of law, follows facts and law, and seeks a Equal justice under the law,” Garland wrote in a statement. “Today’s (Friday) indictments reflect firm commitment to these principles.” Steve Bannon’s defense had not yet been pronounced until the publication of this article. (With international agencies).