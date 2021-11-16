Fortaleza fans fill Alcides Santos in open training during the holiday

The holiday for the fans of Fortaleza was at the center of excellence Alcides Santos, watching the team’s first training session before the King’s Classic on Wednesday, 17, in the 33rd round of the Serie A of the Brazilian Nationals. According to the club’s estimate, more than 3,000 people filled the blocks of stands that still exist in Pici.

With chants, drums and banners, the tricolors who went to Fortaleza headquarters — and some took the opportunity to buy tickets for the Wednesday game — showed their support for the team, which is experiencing a moment of oscillation in Serie A. The Lion hasn’t won for four Brazilian Championship rounds and there are five consecutive games, taking into account the return game for the semifinal of the Copa do Brasil.

From the pitch, the players greeted the fans, but only the reserves from the last match, against Bragantino, did some work on the field. The others performed regenerative work. Apart, but with the ball, they coached Lucas Crispim and David. They are among the likely casualties of Leão to face Ceará.

It was the first time that the Fortaleza fan followed closely a training session by the team led by Argentine Juan Pablo Vojvoda. The definitions for the Classic-King itself, however, should only be taken at work this Tuesday, 16, again at Pici.

