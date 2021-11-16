Fortnite crashes in China in protest against government

The Fortnite game is no longer available in China as of this Monday (15th). The date marks the deadline for developer Epic Games for the Chinese government to change some rules that impacted the operation of the platform in the country.

According to Bloomberg, the dedicated servers in the country were turned off, ending the game’s presence in the region. Recently, Yahoo! it also stopped operating in China for similar reasons.

Xi Jinping’s government is on a crusade to cut children’s playtime in China and even cut the approval of new titles on the market. The measure negatively affected the shares of companies operating in the country, in particular Tencent itself.

In addition to games, control also involves local big tech, such as the Alibaba group. The objective of the government’s political plan, according to the Chinese authorities themselves, is to prevent an uncontrolled growth of these companies and impose restrictions to reduce the negative impacts of excessive consumption of games and social networks by the population.

Complicated entry

Fortnite had its official launch in China in 2018 and was still in something of a beta phase — even after many negotiations and a partnership with local giant Tencent.

As part of the restrictions imposed by the government, the title could not release a “commercial version”. This means that the main source of income for the game, which is the sale of custom avatars and other cosmetic items, was not allowed in the region.