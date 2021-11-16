Future Ibovespa trades between gains and losses around the holiday; US indices indicate bullish open

B3 Bovespa São Paulo Stock Exchange (Germano Lüders/InfoMoney)

SAO PAULO – The future Ibovespa returns from the holiday operating between gains and losses. The shortest week also marks the release of the latest corporate balance sheets for the third quarter season. The Exchange resumes its activities with investors eyeing fiscal risks, with the upcoming vote of the PEC dos Precatório in the Senate, scheduled for next week, and attentive to possible party alliances for the 2022 elections.

The week started off warm abroad, with the main indexes in New York ending Monday (15) close to stability. This was also the behavior of the Dow Jones Brazil Titans 20 ADR, which gathers receipts from Brazilian companies traded in the US and which closed the trading session at a slight drop of 0.09%, to 16,735 points. The EWZ, the main Brazilian ETF traded on the American market, which replicates the MSCI Brazil index, registered losses of 0.10%, trading at US$ 30.83.

Due to the national holiday of the day before, the Focus Report, from the Central Bank, was released this morning. Financial market economists once again raised their projections for the Extended National Consumer Price Index (IPCA) for 2021. From 9.33% last week, the median expectation for this year’s inflation is now at 9.77% . For 2022, the forecast rose from 4.63% to 4.79%.

In relation to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), the projections were once again reduced, from an expansion from 4.93% to 4.88% in 2021; for 2022, they were reduced from 1% to 0.93%.

The Central Bank’s Economic Activity Index (IBC-Br) was also released recently, as it serves as a thermometer for the Gross Domestic Product (GDP). The indicator dropped 0.27% in September compared to August, compared to Refinitiv projection of a drop of 0.30%. In the accumulated result for the year, up to September, it increased 5.88%; and in 12 months it rose 4.22%.

At 9:12 am (Eastern time), Ibovespa futures maturing in December 2021 advances 0.03% to 106,975 points.

The commercial dollar has a slight increase of 0.05% R$ 5,548 on purchase and R$ 5,460 on sale; the dollar futures maturing in December 2021 drops 0.12% to R$5.471.

In the futures interest market, the DI for January 2023 retreats one basis point, to 11.94%; DI for January 2025 rises two basis points to 11.70%; and the DI for January 2027 rises three points to 11.62%.

In the United States, futures indices operate close to stability, but with an upward trend. Dow Jones futures have slight gains of 0.08%; S&P 500 futures are up 0.04% and Nasdaq futures are up 0.03%. Today, investors are following indicators of retail sales and industrial production, which may give new clues about the recovery of the American economy and also about the advance of inflation in the country.

Yesterday, US President Joe Biden signed the law establishing the $1 trillion infrastructure package, which includes financing for transportation, broadband and services. Biden also met virtually with China’s President Xi Jinping. The meeting marked the closest communication between the two leaders since the US president took office in January, and was followed by public statements by the leaders, who emphasized ways to avoid conflict, despite punctuating tensions.

In Europe, Eurozone GDP was 2.2% in the third quarter and 3.7% year-on-year, in line with projections. The Stoxx 600 index, which brings together the shares of 600 companies from all major sectors in 17 European countries, advanced 0.4%.

In Asia, investors reacted positively to the virtual meeting between Biden and Xi Jinping. Investors hope the meeting will help stabilize ties between China and the US by opening talks on areas of conflict. The Hong Kong Stock Exchange’s Hang Seng Index rose 1.27%; Japan’s Stock Exchange rose 0.11%. On the other hand, the Shanghai Stock Exchange dropped 0.33% and the Kospi index, on the Korean stock exchange, closed with a slight drop of 0.08%.

corporate radar

Anima (ANIM3)

Ânima (ANIM3) reported net income attributable to controllers of R$13.1 million in the third quarter of 2021 (3Q21). The result represents a growth of 763% compared to the same period in 2020.

Adjusted net income was R$58.6 million, up 195.8% on an annual basis.

The company’s student base grew 168.5% in the quarter, totaling 310.5 thousand students.

Vibra Energy (VBBR3)

Vibra Energia (former BR Distribuidora) (VBBR3) reported net income of BRL 598 million in the third quarter of 2021, an increase of 78.5% compared to the BRL 335 million reported in the same period in 2020. The data were released this Monday (15), after the close of trading in the United States. Today, there were no negotiations at B3 due to the Proclamation of the Republic holiday.

According to the company, the result was influenced by the higher gross profit in the period as a result of higher volumes sold and higher sales margins.

Cosan (CSAN3)

Cosan (CSAN3) reported adjusted net income of BRL531 million in the third quarter of 2021, up 6.5% from BRL498.5 million a year ago.

According to the company, it is mainly a reflection of the “better operational performance of Raízen, driven by the Renewables segment, and of Compass, showing the resumption of economic activity”.

Copel (CPLE6)

Copel (CPLE6) reported a 161.5% increase in consolidated net income for the third quarter of 2021, with R$ 1.747 billion, against R$ 668 million for the same period in 2020.

As in other energy generators, the positive effect of recognizing compensation related to the renegotiation of the hydrological risk was decisive for the result.

With gas ([ativo=CGAS5)

A Comgás (CGAS5) apresentou alta de 127,9% no lucro líquido do terceiro trimestre de 2021 sobre o mesmo período do ano passado, ficando em R$ 655,904 milhões.

CVC ([ativo=CVCB3])

CVC (CVCB3) released its balance sheet for the third quarter of 2021, with a loss of BRL 83.811 million, a decrease of 61.1% compared to the negative BRL 215.559 million in the same period in 2020.

I got sick (ENJU3)

Enjoei (ENJU3) reported its balance sheet for the third quarter of 2021, with a loss of R$23.256 million, an increase of 185% compared to the loss reported in the same quarter of last year, which had been of R$8.147 million.

The impact came from general and administrative expenses, up 106%, reflecting the increase in salaries and charges (+117%), due to collective bargaining and increased headcount, in addition to the higher line of depreciation and amortization (+68%) and high in technology services, which is the heart of the business (+295%).

Heringer (FHER3)

Heringer (FHER3) posted net income of BRL 101.317 million in the third quarter of 2021, an increase of 1,330% compared to BRL 7.085 million in the same period in 2020, despite the negative impact of the net exchange rate variation in the quarter.

Hail (SLED4)

Saraiva (SLED4) posted a net loss of R$17.13 million in the third quarter of 2021. A year earlier, the company had recorded a loss of R$27.01 million.

Intercement

Intercement had net income of BRL 73 million in the third quarter of 2021, a reduction of 31% compared to the same period in 2020.

Yes (SIMH3)

Simpar (SIMH3), the holding company that controls JSL, Movida, Vamos, CS Brasil, Original Concessionárias and BBC, announced yesterday (12) the acquisition, through its subsidiary Original Holding SA, of 100% of UAB Motors, which has stores of vehicles from brands such as Honda, Toyota, Land Rover, BMW etc.

In a statement to the market, the company said that the purchase will significantly expand its operations in the dealership sector, especially in the sale of light, new and used vehicles. The transaction still needs approval from the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Cade) and the automakers. UAB Motors was valued at R$510 million.

Embraer (EMBR3)

Embraer (EMBR3) announced this Monday the sale of three new E175 jets to Overland Airways, from Nigeria, with purchase rights for another three aircraft of the same model. The 88-seat aircraft, with a premium-class cabin configuration, will begin shipping in 2023. The contract value is US$299.4 million, at list price with all purchase rights being exercised. The announcement of the deal was made during the Dubai Air Show.

CPFL (CPFE3)

CPFL (CPFE3) submitted to CVM last Friday (12) the request for registration of a public offering for the acquisition of common and preferred shares (OPA) issued by CEEE-T through the sale of control.

The OPA request is still subject to registration and authorization by CVM and B3.

Bank of Brazil (BBAS3)

Banco do Brasil (BBAS3) informed that it was selected to be part of the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI), of the New York Stock Exchange, in the World and Emerging Markets portfolios.

The bank said that it has been participating in the Emerging Markets category, without interruption, since its creation in 2013.

Suzano (SUZB3)

Suzano announced that the National Technical Biosafety Commission (CTNBio) has approved for commercial use a new genetically modified herbicide tolerant eucalyptus, developed by FuturaGene.

The new eucalyptus gives the characteristic of tolerance to the herbicide glyphosate, widely used in the forest sector for over 30 years during the initial stages of planting.

According to a statement, the technology will allow a more efficient use of the product in the plantations, reducing input costs and the carbon footprint, in addition to better conditions for field workers.

San Carlos (SCAR3)

São Carlos (SCAR3) acquired the São Paulo – Panamby convenience center for R$ 27.5 million.

The deal was carried out by Best Center, a subsidiary of the company, leader in the convenience center segment in Brazil.

