Galaxy A03s: Basic Samsung Cell Phone Is Better Than Its Predecessor? | Analysis / Review

The Galaxy A03s is Samsung’s new entry-level entry, despite having reached the domestic market for a salty R$1,500. What good is he? Did Samsung finally fancy a cheap device? Let’s check it out.

The housing is almost the same as the Galaxy A02s. It only changes the fine lines on the back that help to improve the grip with the device. The screen is the same size and resolution, but the brightness is a little brighter. The sound remains mono and still distorts at full volume.

The performance is due to MediaTek’s Helio P35 chipset, which equipped several LG cell phones. It’s decent hardware, but it’s outdated by time. It doesn’t have the chops to deliver good gaming performance unless you sacrifice graphics quality.