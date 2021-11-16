Galaxy A03s: Basic Samsung Cell Phone Is Better Than Its Predecessor? | Analysis / Review

The Galaxy A03s is Samsung’s new entry-level entry, despite having reached the domestic market for a salty R$1,500. What good is he? Did Samsung finally fancy a cheap device? Let’s check it out.
The housing is almost the same as the Galaxy A02s. It only changes the fine lines on the back that help to improve the grip with the device. The screen is the same size and resolution, but the brightness is a little brighter. The sound remains mono and still distorts at full volume.
The performance is due to MediaTek’s Helio P35 chipset, which equipped several LG cell phones. It’s decent hardware, but it’s outdated by time. It doesn’t have the chops to deliver good gaming performance unless you sacrifice graphics quality.
The Galaxy A03s battery delivers all day, but lasts less than its predecessor with the same capacity. Recharging time is slow, even using a 15W charger (maximum power supported by the device). It comes with only 5W charger in the box that takes more than 4 hours to recharge the battery.
The A03s retains its predecessor’s triple set of cameras as well as the same sensors. It does just the basics and manages to record good photos in favorable situations. It’s a very limited phone for night shots and the camcorder does just the basics, doesn’t handle blur well, has sluggish focus and captures mono audio.
For more information about the Galaxy A03s and how it fares in front of its rivals, just check out the full review