Galaxy A33 | New images show no headphone jack

The new generation Galaxy A is coming and Samsung promises big news. We should be looking at more models with optical camera stabilization, and of course, 5G connectivity, now that technology is advancing by leaps and bounds around the world.

One of the future releases will be the Galaxy A33, which has already leaked in some renderings. This is the Galaxy A model that tends to combine a low price with interesting features of performance and photography — even though more robust models like the Galaxy A53 and A73 should exist.

(Image: Playback/OnLeaks/91mobiles)

Something noticed by the latest leaked images of the cell phone is the absence of a P2 port, for wired headphones. This is not good news, as the more accessible the smartphone, the more sense to include this connection.

If confirmed the absence of the 3.5 mm port on the Galaxy A33, users will be pressured — as well as the Galaxy Note and Galaxy S lines, for example — to migrate to Bluetooth headphones. There is also the possibility of using USB-C headphones, or P2 accessories with the appropriate adapter.

(Image: Playback/OnLeaks/91mobiles)

Selling more Galaxy Buds

Samsung’s strategy of removing the wired headphone port from its models started with the top-of-the-line — and it makes sense: the greater purchasing power of those who can buy a flagship leads these users to find less resistance to buying accessories. But the same cannot be said of those who buy a cell phone for its low price.

Even so, it is worth remembering that in recent releases Samsung has been offering headphones during the pre-sales phase. The Galaxy M52 5G was announced in a kit that brings the Galaxy Buds 2 at no additional cost.

(Image: Playback/OnLeaks/91mobiles)

The Galaxy A33 still doesn’t have a date to be announced, but for history, it shouldn’t take long for Samsung to do so. It should be noted that the company is expected to announce the S21 FE and S22 at the beginning of 2022. By December, it is very likely that new Galaxy A will be announced.

Source: 91mobiles, 9to5Google