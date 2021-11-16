Gasoline costs R$ 7.09 and a gas cylinder costs R$ 110 in the State. See prices in 7 cities

Survey was carried out by the National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP)
Gasoline found at more than R$7 in the State
The recent increases in the price of fuel already means that regular gasoline is found for R$ 7.09 at gas stations in the state. This is what the research on values carried out by the National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP) shows. The survey also indicates that cooking became more expensive with cylinders being sold for up to R$110.
According to the agency, the survey was carried out in establishments in seven cities in Espírito Santo between Sunday (7) and last Saturday (13). The data are published in the ANP’s Price Survey System, available on the agency’s website.
The price of regular gasoline was surveyed at 83 stations in the state and the survey shows that the highest value in this period was identified at a petrol station in Linhares, with a liter costing R$ 7.09. In the municipality, the average price of fuel was R$7.03.
In Guarapari, a liter of regular gasoline last week cost BRL 7.04, while the average price was BRL 6.784.
Among the cities of Greater Vitória, the highest price recorded was in an establishment located in Vitória, where a liter of regular gasoline was R$ 6.999. In the capital, the average value in the last week was R$ 6,729.
Added gasoline, however, cost R$7.29 last week at a gas station in Vila Velha. The average price in the city was R$ 6.931.
Research also shows how much cooking gas costs in these locations. According to the survey, the 13-kilogram cylinder reached R$ 110, in Vitória, last week. In the capital, the average value registered was R$105.83.
The price of the gas cylinder was surveyed in 87 establishments in the seven cities where the survey is carried out.
Bottle reaches R$ 110 in Vitória
Check the ANP survey prices
Cooking gas: 13 kg cylinder
Aracruz
Highest price: BRL 105
Lowest price: R$92
Average price: BRL 98
Number of establishments surveyed: 6
cariacica
Highest price: BRL 105
Lowest price: BRL 80
Average price: BRL 89.45
Number of establishments surveyed: 22
Guarapari
Highest price: BRL 100
Lowest price: BRL 89.99
Average price: BRL 94.75
Number of establishments surveyed: 8
Linhares
Highest price: BRL 105
Lowest price: BRL 98
Average price: BRL 100.57
Number of establishments surveyed: 14
Mountain range
Highest price: BRL 105
Lowest price: BRL 89.99
Average price: BRL 103.09
Number of establishments surveyed: 21
old village
Highest price: BRL 97
Lowest price: BRL 85
Average price: BRL 93.10
Number of establishments surveyed: 10
Victory
Highest price: BRL 110
Lowest price: BRL 85
Average price: R$ 105.83
Number of establishments surveyed: 6
regular gasoline
Aracruz
Highest price: BRL 6,990
Lowest price: BRL 6,750
Average price: BRL 6,800
Number of establishments surveyed: 7
cariacica
Highest price: BRL 6,690
Lowest price: BRL 6,620
Average price: BRL 6.639
Number of establishments surveyed: 10
Guarapari
Highest price: BRL 7,040
Lowest price: R$ 6,629
Average price: BRL 6,784
Number of establishments surveyed: 12
Linhares
Highest price: BRL 7,090
Lowest price: BRL 6,990
Average price: BRL 7,035
Number of establishments surveyed: 11
Mountain range
Highest price: BRL 6,890
Lowest price: BRL 6,650
Average price: R$6,708
Number of establishments surveyed: 12
old village
Highest price: BRL 6,790
Lowest price: R$ 6,629
Average price: BRL 6.682
Number of establishments surveyed: 11
Victory
Highest price: BRL 6.999
Lowest price: R$ 6,629
Average price: BRL 6.682
Number of establishments surveyed: 20
Additive gasoline
Aracruz
Highest price: BRL 7,090
Lowest price: BRL 6,750
Average price: BRL 6,843
Number of establishments surveyed: 7
cariacica
Highest price: BRL 6,890
Lowest price: BRL 6,620
Average price: BRL 6,690
Number of establishments surveyed: 8
Guarapari
Highest price: BRL 7,099
Lowest price: BRL 6,679
Average price: BRL 6,910
Number of establishments surveyed: 11
Linhares
Highest price: BRL 7,190
Lowest price: BRL 7,080
Average price: BRL 7,139
Number of establishments surveyed: 10
Mountain range
Highest price: BRL 6.999
Lowest price: BRL 6,699
Average price: BRL 6,821
Number of establishments surveyed: 13
old village
Highest price: BRL 7,290
Lowest price: BRL 6,750
Average price: BRL 6,931
Number of establishments surveyed: 8
Victory
Highest price: BRL 7,099
Lowest price: BRL 6,670
Average price: BRL 6,846
Number of establishments surveyed: 20
Source: ANP