Gasoline costs R$ 7.09 and a gas cylinder costs R$ 110 in the State. See prices in 7 cities

The recent increases in the price of fuel already means that regular gasoline is found for R$ 7.09 at gas stations in the state. This is what the research on values ​​carried out by the National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP) shows. The survey also indicates that cooking became more expensive with cylinders being sold for up to R$110.

According to the agency, the survey was carried out in establishments in seven cities in Espírito Santo between Sunday (7) and last Saturday (13). The data are published in the ANP’s Price Survey System, available on the agency’s website.

The price of regular gasoline was surveyed at 83 stations in the state and the survey shows that the highest value in this period was identified at a petrol station in Linhares, with a liter costing R$ 7.09. In the municipality, the average price of fuel was R$7.03.

In Guarapari, a liter of regular gasoline last week cost BRL 7.04, while the average price was BRL 6.784.

Among the cities of Greater Vitória, the highest price recorded was in an establishment located in Vitória, where a liter of regular gasoline was R$ 6.999. In the capital, the average value in the last week was R$ 6,729.

Added gasoline, however, cost R$7.29 last week at a gas station in Vila Velha. The average price in the city was R$ 6.931.

Research also shows how much cooking gas costs in these locations. According to the survey, the 13-kilogram cylinder reached R$ 110, in Vitória, last week. In the capital, the average value registered was R$105.83.

The price of the gas cylinder was surveyed in 87 establishments in the seven cities where the survey is carried out.

Check the ANP survey prices

Cooking gas: 13 kg cylinder

Aracruz

Highest price: BRL 105

Lowest price: R$92

Average price: BRL 98

Number of establishments surveyed: 6

cariacica

Highest price: BRL 105

Lowest price: BRL 80

Average price: BRL 89.45

Number of establishments surveyed: 22

Guarapari

Highest price: BRL 100

Lowest price: BRL 89.99

Average price: BRL 94.75

Number of establishments surveyed: 8

Linhares

Highest price: BRL 105

Lowest price: BRL 98

Average price: BRL 100.57

Number of establishments surveyed: 14

Mountain range

Highest price: BRL 105

Lowest price: BRL 89.99

Average price: BRL 103.09

Number of establishments surveyed: 21

old village

Highest price: BRL 97

Lowest price: BRL 85

Average price: BRL 93.10

Number of establishments surveyed: 10

Victory

Highest price: BRL 110

Lowest price: BRL 85

Average price: R$ 105.83

Number of establishments surveyed: 6

regular gasoline

Aracruz

Highest price: BRL 6,990

Lowest price: BRL 6,750

Average price: BRL 6,800

Number of establishments surveyed: 7

cariacica

Highest price: BRL 6,690

Lowest price: BRL 6,620

Average price: BRL 6.639

Number of establishments surveyed: 10

Guarapari

Highest price: BRL 7,040

Lowest price: R$ 6,629

Average price: BRL 6,784

Number of establishments surveyed: 12

Linhares

Highest price: BRL 7,090

Lowest price: BRL 6,990

Average price: BRL 7,035

Number of establishments surveyed: 11

Mountain range

Highest price: BRL 6,890

Lowest price: BRL 6,650

Average price: R$6,708

Number of establishments surveyed: 12

old village

Highest price: BRL 6,790

Lowest price: R$ 6,629

Average price: BRL 6.682

Number of establishments surveyed: 11

Victory

Highest price: BRL 6.999

Lowest price: R$ 6,629

Average price: BRL 6.682

Number of establishments surveyed: 20

Additive gasoline

Aracruz

Highest price: BRL 7,090

Lowest price: BRL 6,750

Average price: BRL 6,843

Number of establishments surveyed: 7

cariacica

Highest price: BRL 6,890

Lowest price: BRL 6,620

Average price: BRL 6,690

Number of establishments surveyed: 8

Guarapari

Highest price: BRL 7,099

Lowest price: BRL 6,679

Average price: BRL 6,910

Number of establishments surveyed: 11

Linhares

Highest price: BRL 7,190

Lowest price: BRL 7,080

Average price: BRL 7,139

Number of establishments surveyed: 10

Mountain range

Highest price: BRL 6.999

Lowest price: BRL 6,699

Average price: BRL 6,821

Number of establishments surveyed: 13

old village

Highest price: BRL 7,290

Lowest price: BRL 6,750

Average price: BRL 6,931

Number of establishments surveyed: 8

Victory

Highest price: BRL 7,099

Lowest price: BRL 6,670

Average price: BRL 6,846

Number of establishments surveyed: 20

Source: ANP