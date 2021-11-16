Geraldo Alckmin will tarnish his reputation if he emerges as Lula’s vice president in 2022, says Constantino

3 in 1 commentators talked about PT/PSDB ticket and possible third way with Sérgio Moro for next year’s presidential race

FÁBIO VIEIRA/FOTORUA/ESTADÃO CONTENT Geraldo Alckmin is quoted to be Lula’s deputy in the 2022 elections



Former Governor of the State of São Paulo, Geraldo Alckmin is quoted to come out as vice on the ticket Luis Inacio Lula da Silva for the presidency in the 2022 elections. The two have been exchanging praise for the past few days. On Friday, 12, Alckmin said he feels honored by the memory to compose the ticket, while former president Lula said he has a good relationship with the PSDB politician and that he will analyze the possibility of a partner in his possible candidacy. , which is not yet confirmed. In the program 3 in 1, gives Young pan, on Monday, 15, commentators commented on this plate. For Rodrigo Constantino, is a bad deal for Alckmin. “I think it’s a tremendous shame for Geraldo Alckmin that, despite all kinds of legitimate criticism, he’s very far from someone like Lula who is an ex-convict. For Alckmin, at this point in the championship, tarnishing his reputation in this way is desperation,” he said. Also according to him, the alliance shows that PT and PSDB they are not as different as they try to show themselves to be. “Now remember that the PT and PSDB fighting each other for life and death was a scissors theater, they are not that different in ideological terms”, he added.

In the same comment, Constantino also spoke about the lines of Sergio Moro as a pre-candidate. It is still unclear whether the judge and former minister of the Bolsonaro government will run for the presidency or a vacancy in the Senate. The commentator stated that the call ‘third way’ it is not so new and that Moro needs to focus his attack on the PT and not on the president Jair Bolsonaro (no party). “This third way that emerged has a serious defect, it’s all kind of tucana. Which means that if you go down from the wall, you go down to the left in the lap of a PT. This third way is lacking to attack the PT, the Lulista threat to Brazil, much more than Bolsonaro, which has defects and deserves criticism, but is far from representing equal threats. And therein lies the problem with the 3rd way, it insists on continuing in a narrative of PT x Bolsonaro, which are two extremes, and in practice concentrating its ammunition to attack and demonize Bolsonaro. It’s good for Moro to get out of this comfort zone and remember who the PT is”, he said.

