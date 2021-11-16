Giuliano surpasses former club numbers in just three months at Corinthians

The Corinthians 11 shirt has just over three months at the club and already has interesting numbers for his own career. With the goal scored last Saturday, Giuliano overcame his spell at Basaksehir, where he played for six months.

There are 18 games for the Parque São Jorge team since its signing. The goal against Cuiabá was the third by the midfielder at Timão. In addition, Giuliano has already given three assists. Compared to the former club, where he spent twice as long, the player scored two goals and gave three assists in 30 matches.

Giuliano made his Corinthians debut in early August, against Santos. Since then, there have been nine wins, six draws and three defeats with the player on the field, an improvement of 61.11%. Despite a sequence with less prominence before the duel against Cuiabá, the shirt 11 has a fundamental role in Sylvinho’s team.

The goals scored by the athlete came in the 1-1 draw with América-MG, the 2-2 draw with Internacional and the 3-2 victory over Cuiabá, the most recent.

A declared supporter of Timon, the 31-year-old even made some tests to order a special insole to improve his performance. Before being hired, Giuliano worked at Basaksehir, Al Nassr, Fenerbahçe, Zenit, Grêmio, Dnipro, Internacional and Paraná. The announcement of going to Corinthians even generated grief on the part of Taison, a friend and former teammate.

