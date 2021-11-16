Globo director needs to choose between work and ‘peace’ at the wedding | Television

the last months were of intense changes at Globo. The initial “kick off” of this process was the early departure of Fausto Silva from the network, in June. The presenter of “Domingão” had already warned Globo that he would not renew his contract, which made the Canal dos Marinho took the communicator off the air before the scheduled time, exchanging it for Tiago Leifert still in the middle of “Dança dos Famosos”.

Leifert, however, was just a “slap the hole” in the Sunday programming, taken on by Luciano Huck in September, when Domingão with Huck debuted. Tiago Leifert himself announced his departure from Rede Globo, which took many people by surprise. With that, several attractions had to be modified. Marcos Mion was hired to command the Saturdays and Tadeu Schmidt, saying goodbye to Fantástico, was moved to BBB22.

Thus, the station reached its current schedule, with Angélica’s husband in charge of prime time on Sundays and the former presenter of A Fazenda in command of Caldeirão, which was revitalized. Heading the new Domingão is Hélio Vargas, a director who has worked with Luciano Huck for several years when the presenter was still working on Saturdays. But things could change soon.

The top management of Rede Globo wants to change the direction of Domingão with Huck to try to make the attraction react in the audience. According to behind-the-scenes information, to which the IN OFF had exclusive access, by Ricardo Waddington, who took over the station’s entertainment direction last year, replacing Carlos Henrique Schroder, wants a new name as director of Domingão.

Family bullshit?

The name aired in the corridors is that of Adriano Ricco, a renowned Globo director who, in the past, has worked with Huck at Caldeirão. Adriano is the son of journalist and columnist Flávio Ricco, from R7 portal, and is married to the presenter Eliana, from SBT. According to the information obtained, Adriano Ricco would be reluctant to take over as director of the Sunday attraction.

The reason is simple: Luciano Huck and Eliana are direct competitors. Both programs occupy the same time slot and fight for the audience. It goes behind the scenes that Ricco would have to make a choice for his professional future or happiness in his marriage, since, if he assumes Domingão, he will compete directly with his own wife.

The command of a program on Sundays would not be completely new, as Ricco has already worked with Fausto Silva in the extinct Domingão do Faustão. However, he left the attraction when the relationship with Eliana was already getting serious and the marriage was already taking shape. The relationship between Globo director and SBT presenter began at the end of 2014 and, in March 2017, the artist announced on TV the pregnancy of the couple’s first child.

Adriano and Eliana maintain a very discreet relationship. Even on social media, moments in which both appear together are rare. In June, around the Valentine’s Day, a presenter posted a photo next to the beloved. At the time, her name was one of those quoted for Saturdays by Globo, replacing Luciano Huck, but everything was just speculation.

Remember that Luciano Huck and Eliana dated in the past. The relationship between the two lasted two years and ended in the late 1990s, when the blonde was still hosting children’s shows. The reason for the termination was never properly clarified. At the time, rumors surfaced that Huck had betrayed his then-partner.