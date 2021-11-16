Grandson kneels down to thank Araos’ sale: ‘I had two left feet’

Corinthians confirmed the success of the sale of Ángelo Araos to Necaxa, from Mexico. During today’s ‘Os Donos da Bola’, presenter Neto knelt on the floor and thanked the Chilean for leaving the São Paulo club.

“Thank you that someone bought Araos. You bought it for 5 million euros and sold it for 1 million dollars. Lost 29 million reais. Congratulations. You have to applaud,” he said.

Still on the subject, the former player did not spare Araos from his criticisms: “He scored a goal for Corinthians and has two left feet.” His studio mates Velloso e Souza laughed at the situation and agreed with the presenter.

In the last three months with the Corinthians shirt, Araos played just four minutes. The midfielder had a contract until July 2023, but the lack of space in the main squad caused the exit negotiation to be brought forward.

In a statement, Corinthians confirmed the sale:

“Sport Club Corinthians Paulista and Club Necaxa, from Mexico, reached an agreement for the definitive transfer of midfielder Araos. The negotiation will be for the sale of 50% of the athlete’s economic rights.

Today (15), the player was released by the Corinthians football board to travel to Mexico and undergo medical examinations.”