Grêmio confirms the need for surgery on Kannemann. date is uncertain

Walter Kannemann’s hip surgery is confirmed. After the defeat to América-MG, by the score of 3-1 on Saturday (13), Grêmio publicly admitted what was already right behind the scenes. The defender will have to undergo a hip procedure due to a chronic injury, but not now. In the coming days, the Argentine will continue trying to act to help in the fight against relegation.

Kannemann’s frame is not new, but it came back to the subject after the defender felt pain during the warm-up and was released at the last minute in Belo Horizonte.

“This is a difficult pain to be diagnosed before the game. It depends on what he does that day. Sometimes Kannemann is fine, he has an injection. Kannemann needs an intervention and he will do this intervention. But right now, we have to understand,” said Vagner Mancini, Grêmio coach, after the game against América-MG.

Grêmio says that there is still no date for the intervention. Kannemann’s plan, as UOL Esporte found out, is only to carry out the procedure after the club’s situation in Brasileirão has been defined. Currently, Grêmio is penultimate and needs to start with at least five wins in seven games remaining.

. What is taken for granted, after the surgery date, is the recovery period. The report heard an estimate of three to four months for Kannemann’s return. Grêmio officially did not indicate an estimated time of return after the intervention.

Grêmio returns to the field against Red Bull Bragantino, this Tuesday (16), in Porto Alegre. Kannemann has been re-evaluated and could return to the team, although he is not 100%.