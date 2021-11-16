Grêmio publishes list of related to Kannemann and Lucas Silva

Even with the possibility of having some embezzlement against Red Bull Bragantino, Grêmio released the list of players related to this Tuesday’s match, at 6 pm, at the Arena. The duel is crucial in Grêmio life against relegation. Midfielder Lucas Silva and defender Walter Kannemann, who experienced physical problems on Saturday, are among the squad.

Check out the list of related by coach Vagner Mancini for the match against Red Bull Bragantino, in the 33rd round of the #Brasileirão2021.

Another player who also had problems was young Ruan. He was called up for the duel and the tendency is for him to start if Kanneman feels pain in his hip.

The surprise on the list is the absence of midfielder Darlan, who entered the second stage in Belo Horizonte. He will be replaced by Victor Bobsin, who didn’t even go to the bench last round.

Young Jonatha Robert and forward Diego Churín appear as offensive alternatives alongside Jean Pyerre, Campaz, Elias, Diego Souza, Ferreira and Alisson.

Goalkeepers: Brenno and Adriel;

Full-backs: Vanderson, Rafinha, Cortez and Diogo Barbosa;

Defenders: Pedro Geromel, Rodrigues, Ruan and Kannemann;

Steering wheels: Thiago Santos, Lucas Silva, Mateus Sarará and Victor Bobsin;

Socks: Campaz, Jhonata Robert and Jean Pyerre;

Strikers: Alisson, Ferreira, Diego Souza, Diego Churín, Elias and Léo Pereira.