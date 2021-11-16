Grêmio squad: Lucas Silva is available, and Kannemann should return to the team | Guild

Grêmio did, this Monday afternoon, the last training session before the duel with Bragantino, this Tuesday, at the Arena. Coach Vagner Mancini will be able to count on defensive midfielder Lucas Silva, defender Kannemann and defender Ruan, all better after physical problems.

The work of this second prepared the team, within the limitations of wear, for the duel with the São Paulo. Kannemann is constantly evaluated for his hip problem and, if he doesn’t have the conditions again, gives way to Ruan. The Argentinian was selected, but left in the warm-up of the defeat of América-MG.

The rest of the team can be the same from the game at Independência. Sarará must be kept with Lucas Silva, as well as Elias or Alisson. Vanderson played two straight games and could give way to Rafinha on the side.

Lucas Silva participates in Grêmio training — Photo: Lucas Uebel/Grêmio

One likely team has Brenno; Vanderson (Rafinha), Geromel, Kannemann and Cortez; Lucas Silva, Sarará, Alisson, Elias, Ferreira and Diego Souza.

The absence in the list of related is the defensive midfielder Darlan, who came to enter the last two games, but was left out of this Tuesday’s match. Victor Bobsin has joined the available players.

Coach Vagner Mancini is still without Gabriel Chapecó, Villasanti and Borja, all in the World Cup qualifier against Brazil, Paraguay and Colombia, respectively. And Douglas Costa is out with a muscle injury.

Grêmio continues as the penultimate place in the Brasileirão, with 29 points, and is fighting relegation. The game with Bragantino will be this Tuesday, at the Arena, at 18:00.

Check out the list of related: