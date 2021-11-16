Grêmio’s Board of Directors makes difficult decision regarding Vagner Mancini; coach lost 5 out of 7 matches

Grêmio is taking big steps to join Vasco and Cruzeiro in Serie B in 2022. After the defeat by América-MG last Saturday by 3-1, the chances of a new fall for Tricolor Gaucho surpassed 90% and the team doesn’t seem to react with coach Vagner Mancini.

The coach came precisely from América-MG to replace the already contested Luiz Felipe Scolari. However, Grêmio’s performance in the Brazilian Championship continued far below expectations with the new coaching staff.

Under the command of Vagner Mancini, Grêmio has already played seven matches in this Brasileirão. There were five defeats and only two victories ahead of the group, which explains the team’s penultimate position with only seven rounds to go in the Championship.

With all these unfavorable circumstances, the runner-up in football, Denis Abrahão, made strong statements after the defeat against América-MG. The agent charged the cast, who according to him have been taking “stupid goals” and said he expects this Tuesday (16) against Red Bull Bragantino, a team with less “TIC Tac” and with more Grêmio face: “It’s a painful game, it’s a catch“, said the leader.

About the work of Vagner Mancini, Denis Abrahão guaranteed that it should continue: “He has a contract until the end of next year and will continue with us“, said the manager, supporting the coach’s permanence in this season finale.

With seven points behind Bahia, the first club out of the sticking zone, Grêmio needs five wins in the next seven rounds to seek their permanence in Serie A.