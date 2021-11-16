Guedes omitted that his daughter is the director of offshore in the Virgin Islands, denounces deputy

Economy Minister Paulo Guedes omitted from the federal government that his daughter, Paulo Drummond Guedes, remains the director of the offshore maintained by him in the British Virgin Islands. The denunciation was made by federal deputy Elias Vaz (PSB-GO) this Monday 15th. In a statement, the congressman affirms that he will open a representation in the Federal Public Ministry against the minister of Jair Bolsonaro.

According to the congressman, Guedes left the company’s management in tax haven in 2019, upon assuming the position of minister, but his daughter continued at the head of the company as a director, a position she would have held since 2015. The information, however, would have been omitted by Guedes in the Confidential Information Declaration (DCI) required by the government, to which the deputy had access.

“In 2019, when he became minister, Guedes did not submit the information required by the government. According to the documentation, he was a director from 2014 to 2019 and his daughter has been a director since 2015. In addition, the minister’s wife is also a partner at offshore”, highlights an excerpt of the complaint filed.

“I understand that the company is under suspicion. It is, to say the least, very strange that Guedes has omitted this information. Therefore, it is important for the Federal Public Ministry to analyze the performance statement of this offshore company to find out if it has not benefited from privileged information that Guedes obtained by being a minister”, writes Vaz in another excerpt.

The deputy also says that he will demand compliance with Guedes’ summons to the National Congress to provide clarifications. The minister was expected at the Chamber of Deputies on Tuesday 16th, but he is in Dubai accompanying Jair Bolsonaro. To get rid of the summons, Guedes sent a letter and asked ‘please’ the lawmakers to be satisfied with the information provided in the document.

Guedes’ case was revealed by Pandora Papers, a set of information obtained and revealed by International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, the ICIJ. The suspicion is that the minister has violated the articles of the Code of Conduct of the High Federal Administration and used privileged information to increase his profits in the companies he maintains in the Caribbean.

According to the information disclosed so far, with his work with the federal government, Guedes increased the amount held offshore from 16 million reais to approximately 51 million reais.

“What does he have to hide, why doesn’t he come to the Chamber and explain himself? While he used privileged information to make millions without paying taxes, Brazilians are feeding on bone and tallow”, reinforces the congressman in the complaint.