Guilherme de Padua deletes his profile from social networks after a documentary about his crime was announced – Zoeira

William of Padua, 52, currently pastor in Belo Horizonte (MG), stopped showing life openly on Instagram. From the announcement of a documentary about the actress Daniella Perez, dead at age 22, he deleted the profile with 40 thousand followers and created another one, private. The information is from the Extra Newspaper.

On December 28, 1992, Daniella Perez was murdered by William of Padua and the woman, Paula Thomas, after suffering 18 blows with a piercing object that hit the lungs, heart and neck.

Subtitle: Scene from the novel “De Corpo e Alma” Photograph: Playback/TV Globo

The two acted with a couple in “De Corpo e Alma”, a soap opera that aired between August 1992 and March 1993. Actor Guilherme de Padua played Ubirajara Rodrigues, o Bira, who fell in love with Yasmin, played by Daniella Perez.

According to witnesses, the former actor killed her because he thought her character was losing prominence in the soap opera. On January 25, 1997, Guilherme de Padua was sentenced to serve 19 years in prison for the murder of Daniella Perez, daughter of the author Gloria Perez. He left prison in 1999, after serving six years, nine months, and twenty days in a closed prison.

Also according to the Rio portal, Guilherme de Pádua also stopped updating his own YouTube channel. She posted content about conversion. In one of the publications, he talks about his marriage to makeup artist Juliana Lacerda.

In his old profile on the social network, Guilherme even posed as a poster boy for an aesthetic clinic, where he and his wife received free treatment in exchange for publicity.

