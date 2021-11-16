Guilherme de Padua deletes profile after ad for a documentary about Daniella Perez

William of Padua ‘gone’ from social media. The current pastor at an evangelical church in Belo Horizonte, Minas Gerais, deleted his Instagram profile with 40,000 followers after the announcement of the production of a documentary about the actress Daniella Perez. He now only has a private profile with 600 followers.

Guilherme de Padua, who was convicted of the crime, also failed to update his YouTube channel, where he had been posting videos about his conversion for two years. In one of them, still on the air, makeup artist Juliana Lacerda, whom he married in 2017, gives a testimony about her marriage and rebuts criticism.

“I thought about dissuading her from messing with this, but I’ve already been beaten up by the press and I don’t want to be beaten up by the boss either,” he wrote in the description of the video.

In his old profile, Guilherme, 52 years old, even posed as a poster boy for an aesthetic clinic, where he and his wife received free treatment in exchange for publicity.

Directed by Tatiana Issa and Guto Barra, the documentary will bring out details about the murder of Daniella Perez and has the support and testimonies of the author Glória Perez, mother of the actress, and Raul Gazolla, her ex-husband, among others. “This series deals with important topics such as femicide, the blaming of the victim, the media circus, the details of the crime etc… but above all it tells the story of the struggle of a mother, who even after 30 years, continues to fight like a lioness”, said the director when announcing the project.

