Half of the goals conceded by Corinthians in a month were from outside the area; remember

Corinthians has been bombarded with kicks from outside the area in recent games. In the period of one month between the victories over Fluminense and Cuiabá, both at the Neo Química Arena, the team conceded eight goals from opponents – half of them came from shots outside the Corinthians penalty area.

The most recent, of course, was Pepê’s bomb, on Saturday, which gave the Cuiaba team the equalizer. The shirt 8 of the opposing team kicked from the intermediate and hit Cássio’s angle – giving a thrill to the duel in Itaquera.

Before him, the team had already been leaked in this way by Gustavo Maia, in the additions of the match against Internacional, away from home, which ended in a 2-2 draw. On that occasion, Cássio was much questioned about his positioning and reaction time.

The other two goals conceded from outside the area were against Atlético-MG, last week, at Mineirão. In the first, Diego Costa kicked from a distance, Cassio slipped and the ball went into the goalkeeper’s corner. In the second, a Keno Bludger, in the angle of the alvinegro archer.

For comparison, of the eight goals scored by Corinthians in the same period, only Renato Augusto’s beautiful goal against Cuiaba came from a shot from outside the area. Everyone else alternated between the opponent’s large and small area.

Corinthians games within a month

Corinthians 3 x 2 Cuiabá – 11/13/2021 – Brasileirão 2021

Atlético-MG 3 x 0 Corinthians – 11/10/2021 – Brasileirão 2021

Corinthians 1 x 0 Fortaleza – 11/06/2021 – Brasileirão 2021

Corinthians 1 x 0 Chapecoense – 11/01/2021 – Brasileirão 2021

International 2 x 2 Corinthians – 10/24/2021 – Brasileirão 2021

São Paulo 1 x 0 Corinthians – 10/18/2021 – Brasileirão 2021

Corinthians 1 x 0 Fluminense – 10/13/2021 – Brasileirão 2021

See more in: Retrospect of Corinthians and Cssio.