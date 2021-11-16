Halo Infinite Multiplayer Beta is now available; see requirements | Shoot games

During the week, several rumors already indicated that Microsoft was preparing something special in the broadcast, and one of the theories was exactly this surprise release. The Xbox 20th Anniversary Event also featured other announcements, such as a live action Halo at Paramount+ in 2022, a six-part documentary about the history of Xbox, and backwards compatibility with over 70 original Xbox and Xbox 360 games.

Originally, Halo Infinite was planned to be released with the Xbox Series X/S, but Microsoft had to delay its arrival because of the impacts caused by the pandemic. According to the company, player progress in this multiplayer beta will take place until the game’s full release on December 8th. It was also reported that the Battle Pass is now available and that the first season of the game will extend through May 2022.

For those who will play Halo Infinite on PC, many players are complaining that a blue screen appears when trying to play it. This is due to the high number of hits on this first day of the beta and should be resolved soon. In the table below, see the requirements for playing FPS on your computer: