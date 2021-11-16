Halo Infinite Multiplayer Open Beta Now Available

The requirements for running the game from minimum to ultra on PC were also released.

Microsoft celebrates today (15) the 20th anniversary of Xbox and with it the poster boy, the console mascot, Halo and the iconic Master Chief. During the presentation of a commemorative video, Halo Infinite Multiplayer is now available for all Xbox and PC consoles. The online mode is free and separate from the campaign, which will arrive on December 8th, as expected.

Online mode is being treated as a open beta until the official release of the game next month. The first season, called “Heroes of Reach, is already running from today and runs until May next year. All of your progress gained during this pre-release period will continue when the game officially launches. Halo Infinite multiplayer is free for everyone, you don’t even need the Xbox Game Pass.

Despite being available now, it appears that 343 Industries did not expect such access. The official Halo Support page on Twitter has already said that they are working to get everything right. So if you’ve already downloaded and are having problems, I recommend following the profile to stay on top of what might be happening. In addition, the requirements to run the game were also released.



– Continues after advertising –

Recommended minimum

CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 1600 or Intel i5-4440

GPU: AMD RX 570 or Nvidia GTX 1050 Ti (VRAM 4+ GB)

RAM: 8+ GB

SSD: 50+ GB

Medium

CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 2600 or Intel i5-9500

GPU: AMD RX 5500 XT (8GB) or Nvidia GTX 1660 (6GB)

RAM: 8+ GB

SSD: 50+ GB

High (recommended)

CPU: AMD Ryzen 7 3700X or Intel i7-9700k

GPU: AMD RX 5700XT or Nvidia RTX 2070 (8+GB VRAM)

RAM: 16+ GB

SSD: 50+ GB

Ultra

CPU: AMD Ryzen 9 5900X or Intel i9-11900k

GPU: AMD 6800 XT or Nvidia RTX 3080 (10+ GB VRAM)

RAM: 16+ GB

SSD: 50+GB



– Continues after advertising –

A requirement worth mentioning is the amount of VRAM the game needs, regardless of configuration. 343 Industries recommends downloading the latest drivers from OMG, NVIDIA and Intel for Halo Infinite Multiplayer. On PC, the game is also available on Steam, in addition to the Microsoft store, or for those who subscribe to the Xbox Game Pass, it is also available there.

…..

Are you thinking of buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save Extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons in the main stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.

Source: Xbox