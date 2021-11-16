Halo Infinite Multiplayer to be released today? • Eurogamer.pt

Microsoft may be preparing a big surprise for Xbox’s 20th anniversary event.

The event, which will be broadcast today at 18:00 in Portugal, could coincide with the launch of Halo Infinite’s multiplayer mode, which will be free for all players.

The expectation was that Halo Infinite multiplayer mode would only be available on December 8, which is the official date of the game, however, Microsoft has made changes to the release date in the Microsoft Store.

They found in the source code of the page that the multiplayer release date was changed to November 15th, that is, today. Also found a promotional countdown site on Pringles French fries (which has since become unavailable).

If that’s true, it would actually be a big surprise for Xbox fans. We’ll soon find out if it’s true.

Halo Infinite Multiplayer listing got updated ? https://t.co/aNdEYjmyIn pic.twitter.com/gyBLdMdCMv — Aggiornamenti Lumia (@ALumia_Italia) November 13, 2021

The countdown got taken off the website just a couple hours ago, but here?sa photo pic.twitter.com/hMUc73Qp8T — Volts PC (@Volts_PC) November 13, 2021