Hamraoui case: Eric Abidal was involved in the attack on PSG player, says newspaper | french football

The “Hamraoui Case” gained another chapter this Monday. Last week, player Kheira Hamraoui was attacked by hooded men after a get-together organized by PSG. Aminata Diallo, a teammate and national team member, was arrested on suspicion of involvement in the ambush, but it was released the next day . Now, according to the French newspaper le monde, the Versailles prosecution has a new direction: the involvement of former Barcelona and France player Éric Abidal .

According to the prosecutor of the Republic of Versailles, Maryvonne Caillibotte, the phone chip of Hamraoui would be in the name of the former French player, and the two would have had an extramarital involvement between 2018 and 2020. The publication also says that a revenge scenario is being analyzed as a motivation for aggression. Caillibotte said Hayet Abidal, the player’s wife, could also be heard.

According to testimony from PSG players, Hamraoiu called Abidal the day after the incident. The reports claim that the attackers would have said: “So we sleep with married men, no?”

Eric Abidal Olympiacos presentation — Photo: Reuters Agency

Kheira Hamraoui was attacked by hooded men after a get-together organized by PSG last week. She left the dinner to hitchhike with Aminata Diallo, who was driving the car that was intercepted by the attackers. However, nothing was stolen from the other occupants of the vehicle, and only Kheira Hamraoui would have been the target of the attack, being attacked with an iron bar mainly on her legs, according to “L’Équipe”.

Kheira had to be taken to a hospital, where she suffered stitches in her hands and legs – and as a result would not have appeared in the match between PSG and Real Madrid in the Women’s Champions League on Tuesday.