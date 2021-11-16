‘Happy Die’ · TV News

Dolores (Daphne Bozaski) will poke the jaguar with a short stick in In Times of the Emperor. The girl will continue her romance with Nélio (João Pedro Zappa) and will say she doesn’t mind being killed by her husband, Tonico (Alexandre Nero). The deputy has already threatened to hire a jagunço to finish her off. “Happy death”, will shoot the young woman in the telenovela of the six of Globo.

At the chapter set to air next Saturday (20) , the two lovers will be on the beach, in an extremely romantic atmosphere. As they walk near the sea, they will talk about their case.

“Tonic doesn’t even suspect that he’s pushing me every day for you… Tonico will never accept a betrayal”, the aide will vent. Pilar’s sister (Gabriela Medvedovski), however, will show no fear of her husband’s reaction.

“If he killed me now, I wouldn’t even care. I would die happy”, Dolores will say. “Don’t say that, Dolores! We deserve to live our love. Not as a sin, but as it is, true, sacred”, countered Nelio.

Eudoro’s daughter (José Dumont) will prove to be skeptical about the future of the relationship. “And how will that be? Only if time moves backwards and I run away from marrying Tonico,” the girl will question.

“If it were like that, maybe I wouldn’t have the chance to fall in love with you. I don’t know how, my love, but we’ll still be very happy together”, will melt Nelio, who will kiss his beloved next.

The Emperor’s Times takes place about 40 years after the events of the New World (2017). In addition to the spoilers, the TV news also daily publishes the summaries of the six o’clock soap opera.

Find out all about the upcoming chapters of soap operas with the Noveleiros podcast

Listen to “#81 – Christian and Barbara Experience Family Disaster in A Place in the Sun” on Spreaker.

Subscribe to the channel TV news on YouTube and watch videos with revelations of what will happen in Nos Tempos do Imperador and other soap operas.