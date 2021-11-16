“Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone” turns 20; test what you know about the movie

Lovers of the Harry Potter series celebrate this Tuesday (16) the 20 years since the release of “Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone” in theaters in the United States. The first film adaptation of the series written by JK Rowling, the film is considered a phenomenon of children’s culture.

The production chronicles the first adventures of Harry, until then an orphan boy who lives with his uncles, in a “perfectly normal” family in the English countryside.

It is in “The Philosopher’s Stone” that he discovers he is a wizard of powerful descent and with a reserved seat at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry — the focal point of the entire series.

The feature film directed by Chris Columbus earned more than US$ 1 billion at the box office, added to the first screenings and possible re-releases in different countries. Altogether, the eight-film series — which ended in 2011 — grossed nearly $8 billion.

On this commemorative date for fans, take the quiz about the movie and see if you are an experienced wizard!

Do you remember everything about Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone? First movie in the Harry Potter series completes this Tuesday (16), 20 years since its release in the United States What year was the JK Rowling book, on which the film is based, released? In the film, the actor who plays Professor Albus Dumbledore is: What material is Harry Potter’s wand made first? How old is Harry when he receives the Hogwarts letter for the first time? When Harry goes through the sorting hat evaluation, which house is the hat’s first consideration? When Hermione meets Harry and Ron on the Hogwarts express, the girl shows off a spell she has recently learned. What does she do? How many Oscar nominations did the film receive in 2002? Newbie at Hogwarts Despite the effort, you don’t seem to have enough experience to teach subjects at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. But don’t give up! all the great sorcerers started somewhere wizard in training You already know each of the teachers, secret passages and legends of Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry! A little more experience and you can make history in the magical universe Magic know-it-all Congratulations! You remember details that perhaps only Hermione Granger, the most studious witch of her generation, would be able to remember.

*With information from CNN in Spanish