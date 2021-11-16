Hazard that dribbled six rivals no longer exists, says Christian Benteke

The Belgian team beat Estonia 3-1, last Saturday (13th), in the European Qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup, and guaranteed in advance their place at the World Cup to be held in Qatar.

After securing the spot, Belgium dismissed goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois and forward Eden Hazard, both from Real Madrid. Neither will be on the field in today’s match against Wales, at 4:45 pm (GMT).

Striker Christian Benteke (of Crystal Palace-ING), scorer of one of the goals against Estonia, said Hazard is no longer the same player he was before he “dribbled five or six opponents”, and that he avoids being contacted during matches , so he will be spared by coach Roberto Martínez.

“Today, Eden Hazard is a different player because he has a history of injuries. He has learned a few things and tries to avoid contact, even if his game requires it. But he shows intelligence in what he can do best,” he said.

“He’s still a human being who tries to avoid entrances [dos adversários] because you feel pains that have remained and unconsciously you think about it. The Eden that dribbled five or six men is over. But the fact that he doesn’t do that anymore doesn’t mean he isn’t decisive,” he added.

Midfielder Axel Witsel, from Borussia Dortmund, also spoke about Hazard’s absence from the match against Wales. He revealed that Roberto Martínez warned the squad that the striker would only play one match on this date-FIFA due to his lack of playing minutes at Real Madrid.

“It was already in the coach’s plans. He was only going to play one game. We know very well that he doesn’t have a lot of playing time at Real Madrid and linking two games in three days would be too much for him,” he explained.